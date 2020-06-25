Khloe Kardashian Reveals Her Secrets For Potty Training 2-Year-Old True Thompson

Related : True Thompson's Most Memorable Moments

True Thompson has achieved a big milestone!

Today, Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram Live and shared that her two-year-old with Tristan Thompson has started potty training. This update came about as the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star discussed her partnership with Pampers Easy-Ups training underwear.

Per the mother of one, partnering with Pampers was a "no-brainer" since the training underwear features True's favorite Trolls character, Queen Poppy (voiced by Anna Kendrick).

"Not only are they comfortable, not only do they have 12-hour protection, but also, Poppy! Poppy is on the Pampers," Khloe declared. "And you have no idea how much that helps me with getting her…more excited for that."

Not to mention, Khloe praised the training bottoms for feeling "like real underwear." Apparently, True enjoys the idea that she's wearing "big-girl underwear."

So, how exactly is potty training going?

According to the Good American mogul, True is already "really good at keeping her Pampers dry."