Andy Cohen to Officiate a Wedding on Watch What Happens Live for Pride Month!

WWHL is partnering with The Real Real (TRR) in celebrating and supporting love and inclusivity everywhere. Both Andy and The Real Real will surprise the newlyweds with gifts in celebration of their marriage and TRR will also be donating a portion of their proceeds from purchases made between June 28 and June 30 directly to the National Black Justice Coalition.

After Sunday's episode airs, the wedding will continue on Twitter during the WWHL After Show where Andy will celebrate with the newlyweds along with special surprise Real Housewife appearances. We can't wait to see which stars pop up!

Don't miss the WWHL wedding this Sunday at 10 p.m. on Bravo.

