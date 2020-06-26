Ranking Ariana Grande's 10 Best Music Videos Ever

Related : Ariana Grande's "Victorious" Days: E! News Rewind

It's time to celebrate, Arianators!

Your girl Ariana Grande is turning 27 on June 26. And while her birthday, just like everyone else's, is looking a little bit different this year as the coronavirus pandemic continues to upend just about everything, that doesn't mean you can't show her some love. It just means everyone has to get a little bit more creative.

In honor of her special day, we thought we'd turn our attention to the thing that made everyone fall in love with her in the first place—the music. Since her transition out of acting with the 2013 release of her debut album Yours Truly, Ari's dropped hit after hit, many of them with eye-popping music videos. From the lo-fi charms of "The Way" to the recent big budget productions behind "thank u, next" and "7 rings," she's given us so many gag-worthy gifts. So, it's only fair that we return the favor.