Chris Pratt Mourns the Death of His Ram Prince Rupert

Chris Pratt is mourning the loss of his beloved ram Prince Rupert.
Taking to Instagram, the Guardians of the Galaxy star paid tribute to his late pal with a sweet post.
"It's a solemn day at #StillwaterRanch as Prince Rupert the ram passed away," he wrote alongside a black and white photo of himself and Rupert sharing an adorable embrace. "He took his final rest # right next to the still water of the lake under a 100 year old apple tree. I'm very sad. I was the only one who could wrestle him down to clip his hooves. He was a big cuddler and sported the thickest most beautiful chocolate coat."
Pratt concluded the post, adding, "He will live on in our hearts and at the farm as many of his lambs will enter the flock this year."
In recent days, he has been updating fans on his ranch with several posts featuring his furry animals.
On June 24, Pratt announced that the farm had welcomed an adorable new calf named BOGO, hilariously noting that he had no idea its mom was pregnant. "Meet BOGO. Our newest member to the friendly kingdom at #StillwaterRanch," he captioned a pic of the calf and its mom. "She was a surprise! A miracle really! Mama heifer was one of our working ladies. She came to us recently to dine on our fine summer grass."
The Parks and Recreation alum continued, "We didn't even know she was pregnant!!! Maybe she wasn't! Maybe it was immaculate conception! ARE YOU READY FOR A MIRACLE!? Cue gospel music!!! Nonetheless. BOGO (buy one get one) and Mama will now both join the friendly kingdom."
Little BOGO isn't the only baby that Pratt has on his mind these days. In April, E! News confirmed that he and wife Katherine Schwarzenegger are expecting their first child together. Last week, the mom-to-be gave an update on her pregnancy and how she's preparing for motherhood.
"I'm really lucky to be living in very close proximity to my family, which has been very helpful," Schwarzenegger said during an Instagram Live with Dr. Zelana Montminy. "And then, obviously, I have a very wonderful husband who's very, it's been amazing having him home and also very understanding about my need to sanitize everything, having everyone wear masks all the time. That's been helpful."
She added, "Also, having people like you who I text constantly about everything baby because I'm learning as I go and it's been an interesting time to be pregnant."
Once Pratt and Schwarzenegger's baby news broke, a source close to the expectant couple shared that she has gotten plenty of practice being a stepmom to Pratt's 6-year-old son Jack, whom he shares with ex Anna Faris. "She always dotes on her friends kids and, of course, her stepson Jack," the insider told E! News. "She is gentle, loving and caring. She has such motherly instincts and loves to take care of everyone already."