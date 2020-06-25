Jay Cutler Is Hunting a "Chicken Serial Killer" & Fans Can't Look Away!

All is not right on Jay Cutler's farm.
On Wednesday, the retired NFL quarterback took to his Instagram Story to share some distressing news—someone or something has been killing his chickens. Thankfully, the father of three is determined to solve this case, considering even his own cat Thelma as a suspect.
"We've got a chicken serial killer on the loose. We've lost quite a few," Cutler said on his Instagram Story. "Tonight, we're gonna set up a trail camera, see if it's a coyote, bobcat, I don't know, raccoon. Could be anything."
As he continued, Cutler empathized with the chicken survivors: "But, enough's enough, these ladies are a little edgy right now, so we gotta figure this out."
With a grim look on his face, Cutler informed those tuning in that the chicken murders "could be an inside job."
"Thelma over there, while she looks nice and sweet, is a savage with loose morals," the former E! personality added. "I hope you don't show up on camera tonight."
Cutler was further determined to catch the farm predator after his "chicken guy Blake" dropped off a few more birds. During this update, Cutler said he planned to sit and watch over the coop from a tree house.
"So, we're gonna stay up, get the cam going, probably gonna sit in the tree house over there," he explained. "See what happens, see what comes through. We owe it to the ladies, tonight here, especially our new residents."
It didn't take long for fans to get invested in this mystery. One fan commented, "I think I'm a little too invested in finding out who the culprit is."
In fact, Cutler's former teammate Zach Miller even quipped, "I'm on the way with night vision goggles! LFG."
Later on, Cutler said a rain storm was moving in, derailing his stake out plans.
"The old tree house really isn't set up for a rain shelter," Cutler lamented. "And I don't know if anything's going to be moving tonight."
By Thursday morning, Cutler had "no news" for those invested in the case. Yet, he did clear cat Thelma's name in association with the crime.
"While they say, 'no news is good news,' in this case we needed news. Didn't get any news, no pictures on the cam, as expected," the former Chicago Bears quarterback noted. "We're obviously dealing with a pretty intelligent predator. I think it is safe to say that it is not the cat. So, I think we can take her off the suspect list."
He further shared in a post on his feed, "To the cat: while I'm not sorry you were accused of these vicious acts, I will be the bigger person and admit I was wrong. You are not the suspect we are looking for. Take it as a compliment for your savage ways of life. Carry on Cat."
Although Cutler said the hens were "pretty at ease," he assured his followers that he isn't done searching for the culprit.
"But, the hunt continues," he concluded.
We're wishing Cutler luck as he continues on with this captivating case.