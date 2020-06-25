Influencer Arielle Charnas Suffers an Ectopic Pregnancy

Influencer Arielle Charnas is ready to open up about her pregnancy journey.

On Thursday morning, the Something Navy blogger took to Instagram Stories and revealed that she suffered an ectopic pregnancy.

"I went through something a couple weeks ago that I didn't share and it just sort of keeps coming whenever I get comments. It's like all I think about is what I went through and I wish I could talk to some of you about it. So I'm just going to tell you what happened," she shared with her 1.3 million Instagram followers. "So I was pregnant and I was expecting my third baby and things just went wrong and I ended up losing the pregnancy."

Arielle continued, "So it's been a really difficult time for me. Especially, after having two healthy pregnancies. This just really came out of nowhere and was the worst experience I've ever been through."