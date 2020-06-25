Psych 2: Lassie Come Home Trailer Promises Little Growing Up But a Lot of Screaming

They're grown men, with real pubes!

Shawn (James Roday) and Gus (Dulé Hill)are back in Psych 2: Lassie Come Home, and if you're worried they've grown up too much, you'd be wrong. They've grown up a little, but definitely not enough to prevent a whole movie full of shenanigans. You can now get a taste of those shenanigans in the new trailer, which is chock full of all the Psych goodness you crave.

There are nicknames, there are fistbumps, there is screaming, and there are possibly ghosts, and finally, there is Lassie.

Carlton Lassiter was mostly absent from the first movie while Tim Omundson was recovering from a stroke, but now he's back and at the very center of the story.

As Shawn says, "This is a Lassie mystery."

As Shawn also says, "The stakes are possibly life and death, which means I need my collection of mustaches in order to snoop around undetected...for Lassie."