Siesta Key's Juliette Porter and Kelsey Owens React to Alex Kompothecras' Firing

Alex Kompothecras is not missed by some of his Siesta Key co-stars.

Less than two weeks after MTV decided to cut ties with the reality star over offensive comments he allegedly made on social media, two cast members are reacting to the news.

"I have a lot of—I don't want to say racist followers—but a lot of people are really upset with him leaving," Juliette Porter shared on Thursday's new Chicks in the Office podcast. "People love a villain."

Kelsey Owens added, "I don't understand. There are so many people saying they want him back and I'm like, do you understand why he's gone?"

Ahead of the reality show's mid-season premiere, MTV released a statement confirming Alex would not be returning to the series.

"We've made the decision to cut ties with Alex and are editing the current season to minimize his presence," the network shared with E! News. "He will not be in future seasons of Siesta Key."