What to Watch This Weekend: Our Top Binge Picks for June 27-28

The best way to avoid the end of June Gloom? Spending some quality time on your couch with friends. And by friends, we mean our top binge picks, obviously.

For the last weekend of June, we've got several offerings for you, including a gentle reminder to watch two films that are free to stream through the end of the month on all platforms. No time like the present, people.

For June 27 and June 28, there's a new comedy from Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams, a comedy duo we never knew we needed but now can't live without, and a crazy and a delicious new food competition series that looks as crazy and delicious as the food it features. Plus, are you ready for all 23 seasons of an iconic animated series to be available?

Here are our top picks to stream this weekend, including a virtual festival, two new guilty pleasures on Netflix and more...