WELCOME!

The New E! Online is here
PrideRacial JusticeFeel GoodE! Turns 30CFDA Awards

The Cutest Instagram-Ready Beach Towels

Shop options from Bed Bath and Beyond, Urban Outfitters and more.
By Carolin Lehmann Jun 25, 2020 3:35 PMTags
Life/StyleShoppingShopDaily DealsShop Home
E-comm: Cutest Beach Towels

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

The perfect backdrop for your next beach or pool Instagram shot? An eye-catching, of-the-moment beach towel in a cheerful color or print.

So upgrade your towel this year with one of the options below from Bed Bath and Beyond, Urban Outfitters and more ranging from über-affordable to a splurge-worthy. You can never have too many beach towels, after all!

read
These Top Green Sunscreens Will Have You Covered All Summer Long

Turkish Cotton Pool Towel

Turkish towels are still on trend and this one has the cheerful phrase "the beach people" inscribed on it. It also comes in a blue or cream.

$48
Anthropologie

Ugg Napa Striped Beach Towel in Pink

How pretty are the pastel sunset hues of this super-soft beach towel? It's made of a plush Aegean cotton.

$25
Bed Bath and Beyond

Trending Stories

1

Surprising Secrets About The Notebook Revealed

2

Hannah Montana Fan Calls Out the Show's Major Plot Hole

3
Update!

Elizabeth Hurley's Ex Steve Bing Dead at 55 in Apparent Suicide

Island Republic Florida Beach Towel

If you're into the whimsical, this Sunshine State-inspired beach towel is your best bet. It's bright and cheery at an über-affordable price-point. 

$20
$11
Stein Mart

Slowtide Beso Cotton Beach Towel

We love the muted stripes on this Turkish-style cotton beach towel

$58
$46
Bloomingdale's

Campania Round Beach Towel

If you're looking for something unique, opt for this round beach towel perfect for a photo op. Its design was inspired by a vintage botanical print.

$78
$58
Serena & Lily

Matouk Schumacher Faubourg Cotton Horse-Printed Beach Towel

Stand out from the crowd with this quirky hand-drawn horse-print towel. It comes in two other colors as well. 

$118
$95
Bloomingdale's

Clare V. for Anthropologie La Plage Beach Towel

Francophiles can't miss out on this towel that reminds them right where they are—at la plage. Plus, this vintage-inspired towel is eco-friendly.

$54
Anthropologie

Ban.do Beach, Please! Superbloom Beach Towel

If you missed the superbloom this year, worry not, because it's right here on this beach towel. We love its retro colors and style.

$40
Urban Outfitters

Slowtide Mahina Leaf Print Beach Towel

We're digging the color scheme of this tropical leaf print beach towel. It's made of a soft cotton velour.

$30
$21
The Paper Store

Slowtide Camper Beach Towel

Embrace Southwestern style with this geometric beach towel. It's made of a comfy cotton and has a loop for hanging.

$60
Urban Outfitters

Capri Fouta Beach Towel

This Turkish towel comes in six different eye-catching shades. You get an even better deal if you purchase a set of two or four.

$48
$38
Serena & Lily

Need more summer gear? Check out these house dresses that are our new comfy summer uniform and these shorts sets that will become your summer go-tos.

Trending Stories

1

Surprising Secrets About The Notebook Revealed

2

Hannah Montana Fan Calls Out the Show's Major Plot Hole

3
Update!

Elizabeth Hurley's Ex Steve Bing Dead at 55 in Apparent Suicide

4

Beyoncé to Receive the Humanitarian Award at 2020 BET Awards

5

Paul Rudd Jokes His Manhood Is "Even Bigger" Than His Paycheck