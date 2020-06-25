Beyoncé to Receive the Humanitarian Award at 2020 BET Awards

Beyoncé is set to receive a major honor at the 2020 BET Awards.
It has been announced that the superstar singer with be honored with the Humanitarian Award at the June 28 ceremony for her years of philanthropy work. As fans will know, Bey has created and supported many initiatives over the years in order to give back and help those in need. It was just days ago that the artist released her new song "Black Parade," which helped to support Black-owned businesses.
"Happy Juneteenth. Being Black is your activism. Black excellence is a form of protest. Black joy is your right," Beyoncé wrote in a message on her website on Juneteenth. "'Black Parade' benefits BeyGOOD's Black Business Impact Fund, administered by the National Urban League, to support Black-owned small businesses in need."
Bey is up for several awards at this weekend's BET Awards, including the BET Her Award. In that category, Beyoncé received a nomination for "Brown Skin Girl," which features daughter Blue Ivy Carter, as well as WizKid and SAINt JHN.
Ahead of the ceremony, it was also announced that Lil Wayne will pay tribute to the late Kobe Bryant during the show. While Wayne Brady will honor Little Richard, who passed away in May.
The 2020 BET Awards are also set to honor Nicolas Johnson, Timbaland, Swizz Beatz, and D-Nice as the 2020 Shine A Light Honorees, which recognizes "exceptional resilience, ingenuity and creativity in the face of adversity," a release for the award show states. Additionally, French activist Assa Traoré has been selected as the 2020 BET International Global Good recipient.
To see the complete list of nominees for the 2020 BET Awards, CLICK HERE.
The 2020 BET Awards will air on BET and CBS on Sunday, June 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.