Hannah Montana Fan Calls Out Major Plot Hole in Show's Storyline

Sweet niblets! Hannah Montana fans have made an interesting discovery about the hit Disney Channel series.

In a viral TikTok video captioned, "THE BIGGEST PLOT HOLE IN CINEMATIC HISTORY," user Ky Klunder pointed out that the show, which starred Miley Cyrus as the teen popstar living a double life, has a plot hole that needed to be addressed, noting that Hannah Montana's secret identity was actually revealed by a minor indiscretion involving her dad Robby Ray Stewart, who was played by Miley's real-life dad Billy Ray Cyrus.

"Hannah Montana plot hole: Robby Ray Cyrus was Miley Stewart's dad," Klunder begins in the video. "We know this because Rico goes to their house and says, ‘Miley and Jackson, I need to talk to your dad because my grandma's a big fan of old, washed-up country singers. Can I please have his autograph?' Common knowledge that the old country singer is Robby Ray…is Miley and Jackson's dad."