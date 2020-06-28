WELCOME!

Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

Two models dyed their signature brunette tresses blonde, while Miley Cyrus revealed a major change she's made in her life
Do blondes really have more fun? Two celebrities are about to find out this summer.

Not only did Kaia Gerber debut a new platinum blonde 'do, but Emily Ratajkowski also decided to shake things up, dying her darker tresses a honey blonde in a surprising transformation.

But they weren't the only two stars to show off major hair changes this week, as Post Malone decided to change up his look. Plus, the "Sunflower" singer also debuted a new face tattoo.

While Miley Cyrus has made headlines for several new looks during quarantine, even getting a cut (a pixie mullet, ICYMI!) from her mom, Tish Cyrus, she made a much more intimate and personal change in her life and candidly opened up about her decision to be sober for the last six months. 

Finally, Hamilton's long-awaited feature film debut is going to look a little different when it hits streaming next week and Batman fans are about to get a blast from the past.

Celebrity At-Home Hair Transformations

Check out the most surprising celebrity transformations of the week...

Victor Boyko/Getty Images / Ability Films / BACKGRID
Kaia Gerber

Do blondes really have more fun? The 18-year-old model is about to find out, debuting her platinum new 'do this week. 

Gerber has teased back in April that she was going to make a major hair change out of boredom due to social distancing at-home, telling Refinery29 after giving herself subtle highlights, "I recently posted a video on Instagram of Audrey Hepburn cutting her own bangs because I got to the point in quarantine where I was like, I'm either going to cut my hair or dye it. I knew something was going to happen, so I decided to give myself at-home highlights."

Gotham/GC Images / Emily Ratajkowski / Instagram
Emily Ratajkowski

Once is chance, twice is coincidence...

Just like Kaia Gerber, model Emily Ratajkowski also debuted her first major hair change, teaming up with haircare brand Kérastase to take her signature dark tresses and turn them honey-blonde.

"We planned it for so many months and now finally did it!" Rosa Carrico, Global President of Kérastase, wrote in an Instagram post.

The 29-year-old showed off her new look for the first time in an Instagram video donning a black bikini. And on Instagram Stories showing off the lighter locks, she wrote, "I DID IT!!"

Instagram
Post Malone

New tat, new hair, new Posty.

The "Better Now" rapper took to Instagram to debut not only a new tattoo but his most dramatic hair makeover yet.

Sharing a close-up selfie and showing off a new skeleton tattoo on the right side of his head, the rapper wrote, "I have cut my hair even shorter, also skeletons are cool."

Walter McBride/WireImage
Hamilton

The revolution will be censored...at least when Hamilton finally premieres on Disney+ on July 3, according to creator and star Lin-Manuel Miranda.

"On July 3, you're getting the whole show, every note & scene, & a 1-minute countdown clock during intermission (bathroom!)," he tweeted to fans, continuing "[the Motion Picture Association of America] has a hard rule about language: more than 1 utterance of "F–k!" is an automatic R rating."

Alas, that means the beloved musical will lose one of its two f-bombs in its transition from the stage to the screen.

"…I literally gave two f***s so the kids could see it," he said, going on to reveal which of the two f-bombs would be removed: "In Yorktown, there's a mute over 'I get the f--k back up again'."

Instagram
Miley Cyrus

In a candid interview, the "Mother's Daughter" singer opened up about her sobriety, revealing she's been sober for six months. 

"At the beginning, it was just about this vocal surgery," Cyrus explained in her chat with Variety's Marc Malkin, adding that her decision came after thinking "a lot" about her parents  Tish Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus and her family's history which "has a lot of addiction and mental health challenges."

"So just going through that and asking, 'Why am I the way that I am?'" she explained. "By understanding the past, we understand the present and the future much more clearly. I think therapy is great."

Cyrus, 27, later spoke about it being "really hard" to be sober at a young age, saying, "There's that stigma of 'you're no fun.' It's like, 'honey, you can call me a lot of things, but I know that I'm fun.' The thing that I love about it is waking up 100%, 100% of the time. I don't want to wake up feeling groggy. I want to wake up feeling ready."

Warner Bros. Pictures
Batman

The Batfleck has officially left the cave it seems.

Michael Keaton, who starred as the Caped Crusader in Tim Burton's popular Batman films, is in talks to reprise the character for Warner Bro.'s DC movie The Flash, E! News has learned.

While a source shared "it's very early and it is far from a done deal," The Hollywood Reporter reported that if Keaton reprises his role of Batman in the upcoming film, he wouldn't just return for Flash but "possibly for several other DC-oriented film projects." 

it's jut the latest transformation for the iconic superhero, with Robert Pattinson also taking on the role in The Batman. DC Multiverse, indeed.

