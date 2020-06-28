Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

Related : Miley Cyrus Reveals She Is 6 Months Sober

Do blondes really have more fun? Two celebrities are about to find out this summer.

Not only did Kaia Gerber debut a new platinum blonde 'do, but Emily Ratajkowski also decided to shake things up, dying her darker tresses a honey blonde in a surprising transformation.

But they weren't the only two stars to show off major hair changes this week, as Post Malone decided to change up his look. Plus, the "Sunflower" singer also debuted a new face tattoo.

While Miley Cyrus has made headlines for several new looks during quarantine, even getting a cut (a pixie mullet, ICYMI!) from her mom, Tish Cyrus, she made a much more intimate and personal change in her life and candidly opened up about her decision to be sober for the last six months.

Finally, Hamilton's long-awaited feature film debut is going to look a little different when it hits streaming next week and Batman fans are about to get a blast from the past.