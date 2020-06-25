This Treasure Map Leads Straight to the Cast of The Goonies Then and Now

Hey, guyyyyys! This summer may come up short in the intrepid adventure department for most people, but if you're still up for some thrills in a waterfront town...

Let us suggest a rewatch of The Goonies!

Thanks to a recent couch screening we're happy to confirm how enjoyable and heartwarming the 1985 adventure comedy remains, 35 years after the Steven Spielberg-produced film about a ragtag group of kids who set off to find a pirate's lost treasure in hopes of saving their homes from foreclosure first hit theaters.

What's not to appreciate about that ever-timely premise?

And in a film about the joys and perils of devoted friendship, the youngsters who pledged their never-say-die loyalty to their Goon Docks squad (though a more elaborate oath reportedly ended up on the cutting room floor) may have had faith in an old map, but their trust was in each other.