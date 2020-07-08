Kelsea Ballerini's Makeup Artist Shares Her Summer Beauty Essentials

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

New season means new must-have beauty products!

With temperatures rising and the sun shining all day long, it's more important than ever before to stay hydrated, stay cool and stay in touch with your skin.

Fortunately, celebrity makeup artist and Nashville Glam founder Tarryn Feldman is here to help share some valuable product tips.

"Summer is here and it's all about skin," she told E! News exclusively. "That being said, you must protect her."

And with experience working alongside stars like Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Lindsay Ell, Danielle Bradbery and Jana Kramer, Tarryn knows a thing or two about looking red carpet ready all year long. Withour further ado, see her summer picks below.