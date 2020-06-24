Demi Lovato's Latest Love Letter to Max Ehrich Proves Just How Serious They Are

Now this is the look of love!
When scrolling through Instagram on Wednesday afternoon, some pop culture fans may have come across Demi Lovato's latest post dedicated to boyfriend and birthday boy Max Ehrich.
Let's just say the "Heart Attack" singer is spreading some love.
"BAAAYYBEEE—I have so much fun with you and there's so many things I want to say right now but I want to be present and spend this bday with you so I'll be quick: Being with you makes life SO MUCH FUN," she wrote on social media. "We literally act like hooligans on the daily and don't give a F--K if we're embarrassing ourselves if others are around!!"
The music superstar continued, "I spend my days with you, bare faced and in a bathing suit.. I feel unconditionally loved and accepted by you in a way that I've never felt before.. I can't explain it or you.. you're indescribable, you beautiful, man. Inside and out you are jaw-droppingly gorgeous."
Wait, are we falling in love with Max right about now too?
"You're also such a positive lil beam of light in my life and I can't wait to make more birthday memories together," Demi continued. "Here's to the future baby. I love you @maxehrich p.s. everyone swipe to see my dog Ella literally trying to steal my man..."
Romance rumors between Demi and The Young and the Restless alum first started in March when the pair exchanged flirty exchanges on social media.
E! News would later learn that they were social distancing together and "falling in love."
"The engagement rumors are not true," an insider previously shared with E! News. "It's still early in the relationship and Demi and Max are enjoying just getting to know each other."
Another source added, "She is feeling great and loves being with him. He supports her sobriety and is very understanding. It's going great and they both see it moving in a serious direction."