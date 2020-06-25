Council of Dads Star Blue Chapman & Family Celebrate Pride With Their Own Mini Parade

Related : Exclusive: "Council of Dads" Star Blue Chapman's Pride Parade

The coronavirus pandemic may've derailed Pride celebrations across the country, but not for Blue Chapman and his family.

Over the weekend, Blue and his loved ones held their own mini-Pride parade in honor of both Pride month and the up-and-coming actor's 9th birthday. During an exclusive chat with E! News, Blue's mom Jennifer Brookings Chapman said it was "important for us to celebrate," even if it meant celebrating on a smaller scale.

"Obviously, we're very big on Pride, I have two kiddos that identify in the LGBTQ community, so it's important for us to celebrate," she told E! News. "And, rightfully so, there weren't public celebrations this year for Pride, but we wanted to do something personally."

As fans of NBC's Council of Dads surely know, Blue portrays JJ, a 7-year-old transgender boy, on the powerful drama series. The young actor is also trans in real life.

Thus, when renting a house by the beach in Calif. for Father's Day weekend, the Chapmans took this getaway as an opportunity to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community.