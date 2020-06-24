Lele Pons Opens Up About Releasing the "Raw" & "Unfiltered" Series on Her OCD, Mental Health

Related : How Lele Pons Battles Her Severe OCD

Lele Pons doesn't want to keep any more secrets.

In honor of the recent release of the fifth and final episode of the world-famous influencer and singer's YouTube series The Secret Life of Lele Pons—which documented her experience with OCD, Tourette syndrome and additional personal struggles—E!'s Justin Sylvester dedicated this week's Just The Sip podcast to a lengthy conversation he and Lele had a few weeks ago.

At the time, the docuseries had just premiered, but the response was swift. Thankfully, much of what fans and even other YouTubers had to say was positive.

"There's so many people that came out saying that they have OCD as well...Parents have come to me saying that their kid has OCD," Lele told Justin. "There are some people that are just like, 'This can't be real.' Because obviously some of them don't understand what OCD is, and some of them haven't seen me with OCD, of course. Like, I don't show that. I've never shown that. Everybody's, like, shocked."

Lele's Internet stardom dates back to 2013, when the now-defunct video platform Vine was in its heyday. Since then, she's continued to share comedy sketches and launched a music career, amassing tens of millions of followers along the way.