Former MLB Star Curt Schilling Deactivates Twitter After Comparing Bubba Wallace to Jussie Smollett

Curt Schilling has retreated from social media after comparing Bubba Wallace's discovery of a noose in his garage to the controversial incident involving Jussie Smollett.

The famed baseball player turned Blaze TV commentator quipped on his now de-activated Twitter account, "So we have @JussieSmollett v 2.0? Where is the media recanting their idiocy?"

As some will recall, in Jan. 2019, Smollett claimed that he was the victim of an attack in which two offenders approached him and gained his attention by yelling out racial and homophobic slurs. He also alleged that the offenders poured an unknown chemical substance on him and threw a noose around his neck.

However, investigators debunked these claims and subsequently charged him with 16 felony counts of disorderly conduct for allegedly filing a false police report. The charges were dropped, but then Smollett was once again charged with staging and falsely reporting an attack against himself. He plead guilty to the charges in February.