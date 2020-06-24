Jessie James Decker Takes 2-Year-Old Son to Emergency Room Over "Freak" Bug Bite

Jessie James Decker's son is one brave boy.

On Wednesday morning, the singer and Kittenish CEO took to Instagram and shared a photo of her growing two-year-old at the hospital.

"So the most freak thing happened. Forrest got a bug bite on his hiney and after a few days somehow it turned into a staph, which turned into a boil! It was like a golf ball," she wrote to her followers. "It was so hard and he was in so much pain. He got a very high fever and we had to take him to the emergency room late night."

Jessie continued, "Obviously with COVID, only I could go in with him. They had to sedate him and cut it open and get it all out. He handled it like a champ but it was so sad to see him in so much pain! I could not believe this happened. It was such a freak thing."