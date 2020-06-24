WELCOME!

The 13 Best Sandals for Summer We Love

Shop the trends from Nordstrom, H&M and more.
By Carolin Lehmann Jun 24, 2020 6:54 PM
It's sandals season, so freshen up your collection with some new pairs for 2020. Trends we've noticed this summer include snakeskin print, block heels and slides.

Below, shop these trends and more at a variety of price points. We've found the cutest pairs of sandals at your favorite stores like Nordstrom, H&M and more! There's no such thing as having too many pairs of shoes, after all.

These 13 House Dresses Are Our New Comfy Summer Uniform

Adora Sandals in Black Suede Kidskin

If you're getting all dressed up, opt for sandals with a comfortable block heel. We love the girly bow on this suede slingback pair.

$340
Nomasei

Dolce Vita Zayla Block Heel Sandal

The natural wood heel of these sandals paired with a gray snakeskin is the perfect combo. Talk about summer-ready.

$125
$50
Nordstrom

Asos Design Havana Barely There Block Heeled Sandals

The simplicity of these heels is super sexy. We're loving the delicate ankle strap.

$40
Asos

Sam Edelman Gala Two Strap Slide Sandal

You can't go wrong with a pair of simple slides. You'll be wearing them all summer long. These have a comfy cushioned footbed.

$60
Nordstrom

Loeffler Randall Camellia Knot Sandals

You'll make a splash while out at night in these shimmery sandals. We love their feminine bow detail.

$395
Shopbop

Dolce Vita Isala 3 Croc Textured Slide Sandal

How cool is the iridescence on these toe-ring slides? Plus, the square shape of the toe adds some edge. 

$75
$50
Nordstrom

Carrie Forbes Ayoub Mule

These woven mules scream summer. We suggest pairing them with a sundress or white pants.

$370
Revolve

Minda Embroidered Ankle-Tie Sandals

These eco-friendly sandals are handcrafted by artisans in Morocco. They come in a pretty rattan pouch that can be reused throughout the summer.

$128
Anthropologie

Matiko Melanie Heels

Add a pop of color with these suede block heels. They're also available in two other hues.

$135
Anthropologie

Cult Gaia Jila Flower Heel Sandal

Add a touch of high-fashion to your outfit with these unique flower heel sandals. They'll have everyone talking.

$398
Revolve

Black Mules

You can't go wrong with a simple black pair of mules. These are super affordable and easy to slip on.

$25
H&M

Beek Finch Sandal

These snakeskin leather sandals are easy for daily wear and have a unique asymmetrical cut.

$280
Revolve

Yippy Slide Sandal

We love the big buckle on these slide sandals in a neutral hue. They have the perfect heel height and are also available in three other colorways.

$60
Chinese Laundry

Up next, everything you need to make a campsite at home, plus shorts sets that are sure to become your new summer go-to.

Update!

