The Handmaid's Tale Season 4 Trailer Teases "Unite and Fight" in 2021

The battle in Gilead is just getting started. Hulu released the first official teaser for The Handmaid's Tale season four featuring the aftermath of June's big mission getting children out of the clutches of the government and to the safety of Canada.

Using a mix of old and new footage, the haunting teaser sets up the story to come after June (Elisabeth Moss) was shot and carried to safety by her fellow handmaids. What role will Commander Lawrence (Bradley Whitford) play?

"What happens in the next few weeks will determine the future of this country," Commander Lawrence says.