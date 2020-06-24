Lauren Bushnell Pens Tearful Tribute to Chris Lane as She Opens Up About Starting a Family

Lauren Bushnell is sharing a personal message on family life.
The former Bachelor star took to Instagram on Wednesday to pay tribute to her husband, Chris Lane. In her message, Lauren shared an update with fans on starting a family with the "Big Big Plans" singer.
"Husband appreciation post. We got engaged about a year ago and y'all, I don't know what I did to deserve this man," Lauren began. "About to get personal but I am very excited to start a family and get asked when we are having kids ALL the time but it just hasn't happened yet."
The 30-year-old star continued, "When I was talking about it with Chris he said 'well, have you prayed about it?' I said 'well, yes' and he responded 'Have you really prayed hard about it. If that's what we really want, pray, and know it will happen in God's time if it's what He wants for us!! I'll pray with you!'"
"As I write this now I literally have tears streaming down my face because I cannot image living life without you @iamchrislane," Lauren wrote to her husband. "I am so lucky I get to wake up next to you every morning, lucky I get to pray next to you and am continually humbled by your heart of gold."
It was last June that Chris got down on one knee and proposed to Lauren in front of her family.
"I can't stop smiling," Lauren wrote to fans in her engagement announcement. "I feel so incredibly blessed that every misstep, mistake and heartache has led me to you. I couldn't be happier to call you mine, forever. The journey was well worth it."
The couple wed four months later in front of loved ones in Nashville.