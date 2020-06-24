Gabrielle Union's NY&Co Collab Celebrates Little Haiti's Vibrant Culture

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Need a little summer fashion pick-me-up? Gabrielle Union has your back. She just launched a totally stunning capsule collection with NY&Co that's destined to infuse your wardrobe with the stylish verve of Little Haiti.

"Fashion, like any art form, can tell the story of a culture's rich history," Union shares. "When given the opportunity to artistically direct this campaign, I immediately knew I wanted to highlight the beauty within the Black community. Once we landed on shooting in Miami, I knew Little Haiti was the place."

The collection features bold colors and vibrant prints that draw from the culture, history, and colorful art, music and dance scene of Little Haiti. Union captured the spirit of the community across this 15-piece collection, with an array of dresses, skirts, blouses, jumpsuits and more ranging in sizes XS to XXL, and 0 to 20.

Simply put, the collection is a celebration of life. Says Union, "The energy and passion that resonates within this community is palpable and I wanted to create a collection that exuded the rich history and some of the many qualities—strength, vibrancy, and beauty. It's important to me to celebrate our community and the love and inspiration that stems from it, and this collection is a nod to that."

Union's collection is available now at NY&Co. Check out some of our favorite picks from the collab below!