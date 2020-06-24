WELCOME!

Swap Out Your Sweats for These Soft and Breezy Summer Pants

Shop the best styles from Athleta, Alo, Amazon and more.
By Carolin Lehmann Jun 24, 2020 4:39 PMTags
E-Comm: Harem PantsE! Illustration

It can be tempting to wear sloppy sweatpants every day of the week, but why not swap them out for a less unsightly yet just as comfortable alternative? Enter the lightweight summer pant. Ranging from harem pants to linen joggers, these bottoms will have everyone fooled.

So below, shop the lightweight summer pants that will replace your sweats this year from Anthropologie, Alo and more. 

These $20 Harem Pants Have 600+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews

Frederica Cargo Harem Pants

You can wear these loose-fitting pants to work while remaining comfy as can be. They also come in a botanical print.

$98
Anthropologie

Axis Pant

Your favorite yoga-wear brand also has a harem pant option with a waistband that you can wear up high or rolled down. They have a breathable mesh detail to keep you cool during workouts. 

$118
$94
Alo

Cabo Linen Wide Leg Pant

These breezy linen pants are available in standard, tall and petite sizes and in a variety of shades. It doesn't get comfier.

$79
Athleta

Onzie Divine Pants

We love the stand-out drawstring on these super-soft pants

$74
Shopbop

Studio Wide Leg Pant

These lightweight pants can be worn to yoga or as loungewear. It doesn't get comfier. 

$79
Athleta

Studio Jogger

Your yoga practice needs these soft joggers available in black and gray. They're also available in tall and petite lengths. 

$79
Athleta

Straight Linen-Blend Pants

These 100% linen pants are a feel-good purchase thanks to their environmentally friendly construction. They're the perfect go-to summer pant, available in a range of hues.

$50
Mango

Tencel Paperbag Jogger

Tencel is a lightweight and eco-friendly fabric you can feel good about wearing. We love the flattering yet comfortable fit of these paperbag joggers. They definitely don't look sloppy.

$90
Banana Republic

Spiritual Gangster Harem Pants

These super-soft gray pants are easy to pull off thanks to their simple design. 

$68
Shopbop

Caslon Linen Jogger Pants

If you want to wear sweatpants but not look like a slob, these linen joggers are a great bet. They're available in petite and standard sizes in several colors. 

$59
Nordstrom

Plus Size Paperbag Mia Pants

How comfy do these paper-bag waist pants available in plus sizes look? We love this summery green hue, but they're also available in a classic black.

$23
Forever21

Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Linen-Blend Pull-On Pants

If you're looking for a great deal, snatch up these linen-blend pants available in standard, tall and petite sizes. There are several colors and prints to pick from.

$32
Old Navy

Looking for more loungewear? This is the best tie-dye loungewear and these house dresses are our new comfy summer uniform

