WELCOME!

The New E! Online is here
PrideRacial JusticeFeel GoodE! Turns 30CFDA Awards

Relive the Most Outrageous Moments to Happen on E!'s Red Carpet

In honor of E!'s 30th anniversary, take a walk down memory lane and revisit some of these standout red carpet moments.
By Samantha Schnurr Jun 24, 2020 4:00 PMTags
Red CarpetCelebritiesNostalgiaE! 30th Anniversary
Related: Unforgettable E! Moments That Defined Pop Culture

This June, E! turns 30! To celebrate we're looking back at the most monumental moments in pop culture.

When it comes to the red carpet, anything can happen—and the E! hosts and cameras have been there to capture all of it.

Over the years, fans have gotten a front row seat to some of Hollywood's biggest nights as hosts like Joan RiversRyan Seacrest and Giuliana Rancic and many more E! talents have pointed the mic at a seemingly endless list of movie, music and TV stars. But, as is the nature of live television, there's only so much you can plan for before an unexpected moment unfolds—and on E!, there's been plenty of them. From Sacha Baron Cohen unforgettably spilling fake ashes on Seacrest's suit mid-interview to the many punchlines that came out of the late Rivers' mouth, the dull moments have been few and far between. 

E!'s Live From the Red Carpet has seen Kelly Clarkson finally meeting Meryl StreepLady Gaga preparing to hatch from inside an egg and Jennifer Lawrence pulling off an unforgettable photobomb during Taylor Swift's interview...just to name a few. 

photos
What Life Was Like When E! First Started 30 Years Ago

Of course, don't just take our word for it. Keep scrolling to relive some of the most outrageous moments to happen on E!'s red carpet.

Whether bold, ultra candid, unique or just plain shocking, these moments are part of why the red carpet has become must-see TV over the years.

As Seacrest quipped after Cohen's infamous prank, "Now you know this isn't taped."

E!
Amy Schumer

Ever one to keep it real, Amy Schumer was very literal as she listed off who she was wearing—with a side of TMI—to Giuliana Rancic at the 2016 Emmys: "Vivienne Westwood, Tom Ford shoes and an o.b. tampon."

E!
Lizzo

After telling Chris Evans to marry her via Twitter, Lizzo jokingly expressed her disappointment in him not attending the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards by telling E! she was going home and walking away mid-interview. Fortunately, the star wasn't gone for long. After being asked if Evans responded, the songstress quipped, "The f--k no, it's Chris Evans. He ain't respond. If he responded, I wouldn't be here right now. I'd be on my honeymoon." 

E!
Joan Rivers

The iconic host was never afraid to poke fun at herself, including the time she told viewers she was wearing "formal wear Depends" on the red carpet. 

E!
Lady Gaga

It's not every day Lady Gaga comes by on the red carpet while inside of an egg, but when that did happen at the 2011 GrammysRyan Seacrest was ready with a microphone. 

E!
Jennifer Lawrence

A surprise is always possible when Jennifer Lawrence is around the red carpet, including in 2014 when she not-so-subtly snuck up behind Taylor Swift while the songstress was being interviewed by Ryan Seacrest at the Golden Globes. Years later, the GIF has become a classic. 

E!
Bong Joon-ho

The Parasite director got a laugh out of his interpreterSharon Choi, when she had to tell Giuliana Rancic on his behalf, "It's very embarrassing to translate, but he said that, thanks to me, this campaign has been a smooth journey."

E!
Hugh Jackman

In 2013, E!'s red carpet co-host Giuliana Rancic capped off her SAG Awards interview with Les Misérables nominee Hugh Jackman with a harmonious moment—quite literally—as the two took turns singing to each other before a finale "Goodbye" duet. 

E!
Joan Rivers

During Joan Riverstime on the red carpet with E!, there was certainly never a dull moment, including this one. 

E!
Lil Uzi Vert

When Giuliana Rancic asked 2018 Best New Artist nominee Lil Uzi Vert what was next for him, he quickly got the Internet's attention with this simple answer: "Uh, waking up—eat some pop tarts." As she responded, "Favorite interview of the night."

E!
Kelly Clarkson

The Grammy-winning songstress had a moment at the 2018 Golden Globes that she and fans won't forget: finally meeting her idol, Meryl Streep. As she finished her interview with E!'s Ryan Seacrest, Clarkson turned and was visibly stunned to find Streep standing there. "Can I meet you?" she asked the iconic actress while Seacrest helped her down the stairs. "I'm such a fan." Cue one of the most endearing introductions in E! red carpet history!

E!
Sacha Baron Cohen

At the 2012 Oscars, E!'s red carpet host Ryan Seacrest suffered an unforgettable prank when Sacha Baron Cohen, who arrived dressed as Admiral General Aladeen from The Dictator, poured the faux "ashes" of Kim Jong-il onto the interviewer's tuxedo. A few years later, in 2016, Cohen quickly popped up to say hello during Seacrest's interview with Lady Gaga. "What's in your hands? Check his hands," Seacrest joked. 

E!
Jim Carrey

In 2017, the famed comedian quickly made headlines while talking to E! News as a guest at Harper's Bazaar's party celebrating Icons by Carine Roitfeld during New York Fashion Week. Carrey said he wanted to "find the most meaningless thing that I could come to and join and here I am." Carrey went on to declare "I don't believe in icons," "There is no me" and "We don't matter." The clip of him sharing his standout point of view has been viewed more than 5 million times since. 

E!
Cardi B

At her first Grammy Awards in 2018, Cardi B once against proved she was the queen of candid after she told E!'s Giuliana Rancic, "I feel nervous, overwhelmed, everything...I feel it all...Butterflies in my stomach and vagina." Just like that, an instantly unforgettable red carpet moment was born. 

Trending Stories

1

Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid Reunite Aboard a Yacht in Italy

2

Dennis Quaid Marries Laura Savoie in Secret Elopement

3

NASCAR's Bubba Wallace Reacts to FBI Investigation Findings

4

Here's Why The Sculpt Society Is Filling Up Your Insta Feed

5

Alicia Keys Hosting Nick News Revival Special About Race