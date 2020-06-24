Henry Cavill Hopes to Play "More" of Superman in "Years to Come"

Henry Cavill is ready to suit up.
On Wednesday, The Witcher star sat down with Sir Patrick Stewart for Variety's "Actors on Actors" series, where he expressed his interest in reprising his role of Superman.
"It's something I've always been incredibly grateful for," he said of playing the famous DC superhero. "I've always been a fan of Superman. With a character like that, you carry the mantle with you off set. And it becomes part of your public representation. When you meet children, children don't necessarily see me as Henry Cavill, but they might see Superman, and there's a responsibility which comes with that."
Cavill continued, "Because it's such a wonderful character, it's actually a responsibility I'm happy to have, and I hope that I get to play more of Superman in years to come."
Back in 2018, news broke that Cavill had parted ways with Warner Bros. In a statement to E! News, a Warner Bros. spokesperson said, "While no decisions have been made regarding any upcoming Superman films, we've always had great respect for and a great relationship with Henry Cavill, and that remains unchanged."
During his interview with Stewart, Cavill also opened up about how his superhero alter ego has shaped the trajectory of his career. "My life has changed dramatically because of it," he expressed. "And it has given me plenty of opportunity for roles, and yeah, it's been one of those characters which changed the entire course of my career. I'm incredibly grateful for it, and it's also taught me a lot about myself."
Comparing himself to Superman, the Man of Steel star elaborated, "He's so good, he's so kind, and when you start to compare yourself to him, because you're playing him, you start to really look inwards. You say, ‘Am I a good person? Can I be a good enough person to play Superman?'"
"And if you ever hear a whisper in there which is like, ‘Hmm, hold on a second. Maybe not,' then you adjust it, and you make sure you are a better person," he continued. "I think that's all we can do in life."
Relating to Cavill's sentiment, Stewart admitted that he felt the same weight playing Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek and Charles Xavier in X-Men.
"There was a touch of that with both Jean-Luc Picard and Charles Xavier," he began. "I felt with both of them that they do have an impact, like you have described, on my private life. In that there was a sort of standard of morality and behavior that you needed to uphold because if you didn't they would reflect badly, negatively, on the character that you were playing."
Recalling his experience on Star Trek: The Next Generation, Stewart added, "During the seven years that we filmed Next Generation and the four feature films that followed it, without intending to, Picard came closer and closer and closer to me, to Patrick. After a while, there was no place that I could identify where Jean-Luc left off and Patrick Stewart began."