Henry Cavill Hopes to Play "More" of Superman in "Years to Come"

Related : E! Looks Back at Henry Cavill in 2003!

Henry Cavill is ready to suit up.

On Wednesday, The Witcher star sat down with Sir Patrick Stewart for Variety's "Actors on Actors" series, where he expressed his interest in reprising his role of Superman.

"It's something I've always been incredibly grateful for," he said of playing the famous DC superhero. "I've always been a fan of Superman. With a character like that, you carry the mantle with you off set. And it becomes part of your public representation. When you meet children, children don't necessarily see me as Henry Cavill, but they might see Superman, and there's a responsibility which comes with that."

Cavill continued, "Because it's such a wonderful character, it's actually a responsibility I'm happy to have, and I hope that I get to play more of Superman in years to come."

Back in 2018, news broke that Cavill had parted ways with Warner Bros. In a statement to E! News, a Warner Bros. spokesperson said, "While no decisions have been made regarding any upcoming Superman films, we've always had great respect for and a great relationship with Henry Cavill, and that remains unchanged."