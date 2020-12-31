It's Still Not Over: Surprising Secrets About The Notebook Revealed

Watch : "The Notebook": E! News Rewind

Sixteen years later, Noah and Allie's love story is still sweeter than ever.

Back in 2014, The Notebook, based on Nicholas Sparks' best-selling novel, came out of nowhere to become a surprise box office hit and turn Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams into one of Hollywood's most beloved onscreen couples.

But did you know the two actors actually couldn't stand each other while filming the movie? Or that a very famous pop star was brought in to read for Allie before McAdams landed the part? Oh, and way before Gosling nabbed the swoonworthy role, Tom Cruise was actually attached to star in the movie. (That's a hard one to picture, we know,)

Still, like their characters, McGosling's chemistry was palpable, and, like the movie says, "despite their differences, they had one important thing in common. They were crazy about each other."

And audiences were crazy about them, with The Notebook going on to gross over $115 million worldwide. Today, it is even being adapted into a Broadway musical.