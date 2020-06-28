St. Elmo's Fire Cast: Then & Now

Related : Exes Demi Moore & Bruce Willis Are Social Distancing Together

It's a bittersweet reunion for the Brat Pack.

Director Joel Schumacher, who also directed hits like Batman and A Time to Kill, passed away on June 22 at the age of 80, just days before the 35th anniversary of one of his biggest movies: St. Elmo's Fire.

Made for just $10 million, the coming-of-age film went on to became one of the defining movies of the '80s, starring some of the decade's hottest stars in young Hollywood, including Rob Lowe, Demi Moore, Emilio Estevez and Ally Sheedy, among others.

Centering on a group of post-grads navigating their adult lives and romances, St. Elmo's Fire went on to become a surprise hit at the box office despite some negative reviews, and has lived on as one of the defining films of the notorious "Brat Pack," a term first prominently used in a 1985 cover story in New York magazine to describe some hot young (male) actors who both worked and partied together.

And the Brat Pack was arguably at its peak in St. Elmo's Fire, with two of the film's hottest stars dating at the time and several of its cast members battling addiction.