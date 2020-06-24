Billy Porter, Christopher Meloni and More Do Their Rendition of The Twilight Zone Introduction

You know it well, but you haven't seen and heard The Twilight Zone opening monologue like this before.
In the exclusive video above, stars of The Twilight Zone season two give their rendition of the opening salvo: "You're traveling through another dimension, a dimension not only of sight and sound but of mind. It is the middle ground between light and shadow, between science and superstition, and it lies between the pit of one's fears and the summit of one's knowledge. You are now traveling through a dimension of imagination. You just crossed over... into the Twilight Zone."
Click play to hear Billy Porter, Christopher Meloni, Gillian Jacobs, Jenna Elfman, Morena Baccarin, Kylie Bunbury and more do the group reading of the introduction to the anthology series.
The new season from executive producers Jordan Peele and Simon Kinberg begins Thursday, June 25. Peele returns as host.
In addition to the aforementioned stars, season two also features Ethan Embry, Sky Ferreira, Tavi Gevinson, Topher Grace, Tony Hale, David Krumhotlz, Thomas Lennon, Sophia Macy, Natalie Martinez, Joel McHale, Gretchen Mol, Paula Newsome, Jimmi Simpson, Jurnee Smollett, Daniel Sunjata, Damon Wayans Jr., Greta Lee, Tawny Newsome and more.
The Twilight Zone was renewed for a second season in April 2019.
"Jordan Peele and Simon Kinberg's reimagining of The Twilight Zone is off to an amazing start on CBS All Access, driving the most viewers on its premiere day for an original series to date," Julie McNamara, executive vice president of original content at CBS All Access, said in a statement when the renewal was announced. "Jordan, Simon, the creative team and cast have done a phenomenal job translating the series' legacy of socially conscious storytelling for modern-day audiences. They are master storytellers, and we look forward to bringing fans further into The Twilight Zone with a second season."
The entire original series as well as the first season of the new version are now streaming on CBS All Access. Season two premieres Thursday, June 25 on the streaming platform.