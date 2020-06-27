WELCOME!

These Celebrity Fashion and Beauty Looks in Quarantine Will Inspire Your Next Glam Session

From Gabrielle Union to Lizzo to Lili Reinhart, these stars' style and makeup will inspire your next glam session.
By Alyssa Morin Jun 27, 2020 7:00 AM
Stars' Beauty and Fashion Looks in Quarantine

Of course, some stars are turning their house into a full-on runway. Lizzo was the definition of fashion after showing off her tropical-print mask and gloves that matched her bikini. Her dramatic false lashes and braided hair were a chef's kiss to her eye-catching ensemble.

Another great style moment? Jennifer Lopez's monochromatic lewk that she modeled in her living room.

We're only scratching the surface here.

To see how your favorite stars are getting glam during quarantine, scroll through our gallery below!

Instagram
Lili Reinhart

Green with envy! The Riverdale actress strikes a pose in a chartreuse tank top, which makes her green eyes pop. Her glossy pink lip, feathery lashes and slicked-back hair are a chef's kiss.

Instagram
Jennifer Lopez

J.Lo turns her house into a fashion haus! She takes the monochromatic trend to another level with her ochre-colored knee-high boots, sunglasses and ensemble.

Instagram
Chloe x Halle

The dynamic duo proves a little black dress doesn't have to be boring or basic. Plus, their updos and fresh-faced makeup is a fun and flirty finishing touch.

Instagram
Erika Jayne

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star serves goth-glam vibes with her body-hugging mesh dress and high ponytail with antenna bangs. Her accessories are also on-point, as she wears layers of diamond necklaces and stacked-on rings.

Instagram
Mindy Kaling

Pretty in pink! The Late Night actress plays dress up in her closet and stuns in a plunging and floral-pattern fuschia dress. Her hot pink fuzzy handbag and matching pumps make this outfit is a knock-out.

Instagram
Porsha Williams

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star serves bawdy and face. Only Porsha could make a simple black tank top and jeans look sexy as hell. The gold hoop earrings and sparkly eye makeup take it to another level.

Instagram
Katy Perry

Flower power! The American Idol judge and soon-to-be mom cradles her baby bump in an adorable daisy-patterned dress. 

Instagram
Saweetie

From the false lashes and dramatic hoop earrings to the plaid halter top and matching scrunchie, Saweetie is inspiring our next glam session.

Instagram
Gabrielle Union

The Bring It On alum is skincare goals! Gabrielle proves you can be ultra-fabulous without makeup. 

Lizzo/Instagram
Lizzo

The songstress redefines what it means to be stylish during quarantine. She matches her bikini to her mask and gloves, which is the only way we plan on making a fashion statement from now on.

Instagram
Paige Desorbo

Taking a "paige" from the Summer House star's book. Sometimes, all you need is a gloss, dainty cat-eye and touched-up brows to feel put together.

Instagram
Becky G

The "Jolene" singer blends comfort with fabulousness, as she dons a graphic t-shirt and baseball cap with a full face of makeup.

Taylor Swift / Instagram
Taylor Swift

The Lover songstress plays with color and adds a few pink and blue strands to her blonde hair. Plus, her monochromatic eye and lipstick lewk is a head-turner.

Instagram
Megan Thee Stallion

The "Savage" rapper is known for doing her makeup, and this incredible and fierce look is another reason to praise her beauty skills.

Instagram
Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian & Kourtney Kardashian

The Keeping Up With the Kardashian stars make their living room their runway. Kim dons a sky blue crochet crop top and matching pants, while Kourtney slips into a satin orange button-down dress. Khloe keeps it casual (yet chic) with a bralette, cut-off shorts and loose shirt.

Instagram
Garcelle Beauvais

Like Gabrielle, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has gorgeous skin. Her pinch of eyeliner and lightly-filled brows draw attention to her beautiful brown eyes.

Instagram
Cardi B

The "Press" rapper continues to ooze with glamour during quarantine. She dresses up in a figure-hugging black dress and matching sandal heels.

Instagram
Dwyane Wade

The basketball legend gets into the hair coloring game, and shows off his fiery red 'do.

Instagram
Selena Gomez

The "Rare" songstress puts her naturally curly hair on full display.

Instagram
Kim Kardashian & Scott Disick

The SKIMS founder gives fans a closer look at her beauty: she rocks her nude lipstick, fun cat-eye, and fluffy lashes. Scott also looks dapper with his blue ensemble and enviable complexion.

Instagram
Julissa Calderon

The Gentefied actress shows off her fabulous green ensemble and natural makeup. It's safe to say, we're taking notes the next time we get dolled up.

