Comedian Jeff Ross Denies Having a Sexual Relationship With a Minor

Comedian Jeff Ross is denying that he had a sexual relationship with a minor.

"It's taken a lot of discipline for me not to respond until now because I believe this is a mental health issue—and I support people when they are hurting. But let me be clear, these disgusting allegations asserted against me are absolutely not true," Ross wrote in a statement posted to Twitter. "I have never engaged in any sexual relationship with a minor."

The 54-year-old comedian's response was prompted after allegations made by a woman, who shared the claims under the Facebook screenname Iwas15hewas33, resurfaced recently on social media.

The woman alleges that she was in a relationship with Ross beginning in 1999, when she was 15 years old and he was 33.

Her allegations, which were made in a video posted on October 2019 to Facebook, included rape and child pornography and claimed Ross took explicit photos of her with a Polaroid camera.

"This story is old news," he said. "It has been investigated numerous times and thoroughly reviewed and never published. The witnesses and evidence do not support these despicable allegations. The person making these allegations has falsely accused others and has a documented history of drug abuse."