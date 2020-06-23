Kendrick Sampson, Tessa Thompson & 300 Black Artists Call on Hollywood to Divest From Police

Related : Black Lives Matter Protests That Are Changing The World

More than 300 Black artists and studio executives—including Michael B. Jordan, Viola Davis, Queen Latifah, Idris Elba and Mahershala Ali—have signed an open letter calling on Hollywood to divest from police and anti-Black content.

The letter was penned by Insecure and Miss Juneteenth star Kendrick Sampson and developed alongside Tessa Thompson and Black Lives Matter co-founders Patrisse Cullors and Melina Abdullah. According to Variety, Sampson was moved to take action after being shot by rubber bullets and hit with a police baton at a peaceful protest he organized in Los Angeles.

"Hollywood has a privilege as a creative industry to imagine and create," the open letter begins. "We have significant influence over culture and politics. We have the ability to use our influence to imagine and create a better world. Yet, historically and currently, Hollywood encourages the epidemic of police violence and culture of anti-Blackness."

Both Hollywood and mainstream media, according to the letter "have contributed to the criminalization of Black people, the misrepresentation of the legal system, and the glorification of police corruption and violence," resulting in "dire consequences on Black lives."