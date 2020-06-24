Rosy Future? Why Becca Kufrin Has Struggled to Get On the Same Page With Garrett Yrigoyen

Related : Becca Kufrin & Garrett Yrigoyen Address Instagram Scandal

As Bachelorette Becca Kufrin and new fiancé Garrett Yrigoyen approached their first days as a public couple back in 2018, they knew it wasn't going to be all sunshine-y professions about how they couldn't wait to go grocery shopping and chatter of how they'd rather never again look at roses.

It was time to address the cloud of controversy that had loomed large over their burgeoning love story all season long. Those Instagram likes.

Pegged as a frontrunner after his soccer dad schtick helped him nab the first impression rose, the medical sales rep from Reno had already apologized, saying he'd learned "the power behind a mindless double tap on Instagram," and that, frankly, the transphobic and homophobic memes he'd "liked" on social media "were not a true reflection of me and my morals."

But now that it was clear that he wasn't destined to be a footnote in reality TV history or even a late arrival to Paradise, but rather half of an officially sanctioned Bachelor Nation couple, well, it was going to take more than a carefully worded statement for everyone to leave his bad behavior in the past.