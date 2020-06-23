Winona Ryder Accuses Mel Gibson of Making Anti-Semitic and Homophobic Comments

Winona Ryder is once again claiming that Mel Gibson made homophobic and anti-Semitic comments, one of which he allegedly directed towards her. However, Gibson's rep said these accusations are "100 percent untrue."
The Beetlejuice star recalled the Braveheart star's alleged comments in a recent interview with The Sunday Times. Ryder told the author that she was attending a party with a "good friend" when they began talking to Gibson, who allegedly remarked, "Oh wait, am I gonna get AIDs?' when he learned that her companion was gay.
She then alleged that later in their conversation the subject of her being Jewish came up and Gibson turned to her and jokingly said, "You're not an oven dodger, are you?"
Winona described their alleged interaction as a "real jaw-dropper." She also said that he "tried" to apologize to her after the fact, something that Gibson's rep categorically denies.
Additionally, Winona told E! News on Tuesday, "I believe in redemption and forgiveness and hope that Mr. Gibson has found a healthy way to deal with his demons, but I am not one of them. Around 1996, my friend Kevyn Aucoin and I were on the receiving end of his hateful words. It is a painful and vivid memory for me."
She continued, "Only by accepting responsibility for our behavior in this life, can we make amends and truly respect each other, and I wish him well on this lifelong journey."
However, Gibson's rep told E! News that Winona "lied" about her discussion with the 64-year-old star. "This is 100 percent untrue," the rep claimed. "She lied about it over a decade ago, when she talked to the press, and she's lying about it now."
Ryder discussed his alleged anti-Semitic comments in a 2010 interview with GQ. In the GQ interview, her account of what happened at the party mirrors the story she shared with the Sunday Times, but she did add: "It was just this weird, weird moment. I was like, 'He's anti-Semitic and he's homophobic.' No one believed me!"
In response to Winona's claim that he tried to apologize, the rep said, "She lied about him trying to apologize to her back then. He did reach out to her, many years ago, to confront her about her lies and she refused to address it with him."
In 2006, Gibson came under fire for statements that he made while under arrest for a DUI. According to a transcript of the police officer's footage from the scene, Gibson shouted, "The Jews are responsible for all the wars in the world!"
But ten years later the actor told Variety he believes it was "not fair" for people to judge him on his declaration. "It was an unfortunate incident," he said at the time. "I was loaded and angry and arrested. I was recorded illegally by an unscrupulous police officer who was never prosecuted for that crime. And then it was made public by him for profit, and by members of—we'll call it the press. So, not fair. I guess as who I am, I'm not allowed to have a nervous breakdown, ever."
He added that he doesn't "understand" why that incident continues to affect his career and that it isn't an accurate reflection of his beliefs, as he was under the influence of "eight double [shots of] tequilas."
Moreover, the star said that if he was truly a "hateful" person there would be "evidence of actions somewhere." Gibson stated, "I've never discriminated against anyone or done anything that sort of supports that reputation."