Will Ferrell & Rachel McAdams Talk Wedding Crashers Sequel, Reuniting for Eurovision & More

Related : Will Ferrell Confirms "Wedding Crashers 2" Is Being Written

What would a Wedding Crashers 2 look like?

E! News co-host Scott Tweedie made sure to ask all about the potential sequel during his exclusive chat with Wedding Crashers alums Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams. While Tweedie was eager for details about the Wedding Crashers follow-up film, the two actors—who have reunited for a new Netflix movie, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga—stayed relatively tight-lipped.

"Wedding Crashers 2, yeah. I think we can just say it's being written," Ferrell told E! News.

As Tweedie joked about potential plot lines, Ferrell jokingly suggested that the sequel should be a drama about the characters' subsequent divorces.

"How about if it's just the lawyers representing everyone in divorce court? Wedding Crashers 2," he quipped. "And just make it like a legal courtroom drama, not funny at all."

For McAdams, she too thought divorce was in the cards for the characters of Wedding Crashers.

"Are we all getting divorced?" she pondered.