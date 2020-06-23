Need a New Water Bottle? These Are the Best

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Don't be a camel: Buy one of the reusable water bottles below for a more eco-friendly approach to hydration. Whether you're looking to shell out or save, you'll love these bottles from Hydro Flask, Nalgene and more.

It's National Hydration Day after all, June 23. Women should aim to drink 11.5 cups of water per day according to the Mayo Clinic, while men should go for 15.5, so get the ball rolling by buying a water bottle that you like sipping from.