E!'s Justin Sylvester Weighs in on Matt James' Bachelor Casting & Vanderpump Rules Firings

Related : "The Bachelor" Casts Matt James as First Black Male Lead

Creating lasting change.

In recent weeks, George Floyd's death, along with the ensuing nationwide protests against racism, police brutality and social injustice, have shined a renewed spotlight on problems in Hollywood. Actors and reality TV stars have been fired; long-running shows have been cancelled; entertainment execs have pledged to prioritize diversity; and movies that were once considered prestigious have been deplatformed.

But will these immediate responses result in substantial and sustained change? E! host Justin Sylvester gave his take on Heather McDonald's Juicy Scoop podcast.

"We get really excited and really hyped up whenever people jump on a train or a bandwagon and we say, 'We're gonna get all female directors and actors and we're gonna get all female producers,' and the rubber band stretches," Sylvester explained. "And we get super excited, and then three years later, it pops back into place. Yeah, we've had a little bit of change; it's a little looser now. But it goes back to the tight space."

Sylvester used ABC's recent decision—one that took 18 years and 40 seasons—to hire its first Black Bachelor, Matt James, as an example.