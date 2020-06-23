YouTube Star Tré Melvin Hospitalized After "Severe" Car Accident

Tré Melvin has been hospitalized after a severe car accident.

On Tuesday, a statement detailing his condition was made on the YouTube star's behalf on his Twitter.

"Early Monday morning, Tré was involved in a severe auto collision with his friend Kathereya," the statement read. "Both are currently hospitalized and have suffered brain injuries. While Tré is stable, Kathy is unresponsive. Their families ask that you please send prayers, blessings, and positive vibrations their way. They will come out of this stronger and more powerful. So it is."

The devastating news comes less than one month after the 26-year-old announced his departure from YouTube. Taking to social media, he accused YouTube of "censoring" him.

"i will no longer allow the platform to censor my pain," he tweeted on May 29. "i will no longer allow the platform to demonetize my pain. i will no longer sit at a table both my Blackness and my queerness have never truly been welcome at. i will build my own."