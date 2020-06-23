Love Is Blind's Lauren Splits From Mark After Learning He's Dating Someone Else

Love Is Blind stars Mark Cuevas and Lauren "LC" Chamblin have broken up after recently rekindling their romance.
Over the weekend, Chamblin revealed that she and Cuevas had started dating back in May—and that she decided to end their relationship after learning that the 25-year-old reality star was dating someone else. In a Reddit post, a fan shared, "My close friend's co-worker is dating Mark!!," adding a screenshot of a photo of Cuevas and another woman who appeared to be on a date.
Chamblin then confirmed that she and Cuevas had been seeing each other by responding, "This is awkward because I live in Atlanta and I've been dating mark since the beginning of May…Oh and btw, this is LC from Love is Blind…"
Assuring the fan that their relationship was over, she added, "But I definitely just broke it off with mark so I really do appreciate you posting this and saving me the energy on dating another liar."
Chamblin addressed her and Cuevos' relationship in a statement to E! News. "Mark and I were casually dating, but talked about remaining exclusive, especially because of COVID-19, but that's over now," she shared. "The main thing I learned from the show and past relationships is that I deserve to be treated like a priority, and not an option."
Viewers will recall that the former couple had begun courting each other on the hit Netflix dating series, but Cuevas ultimately decided to propose to Jessica Batten. The pair's relationship ended with Batten leaving Cuevas at the alter during their wedding, citing their 10-year age difference as the main reason why she couldn't marry him.
Back in February, Cuevas opened up about his experience on Love Is Blind with E! News.
"This taught me so much about myself that I am so thankful for it and this whole ride and whatever like it was a thousand percent worth the price of admission," he said. "Whether that was a few tears and heartbreak, whatever that was, that was vulnerability and communicating and getting to know myself, but it was totally worth it, and I wouldn't change a thing."
As for where he stands with Batten, he added, "I've got a lot love for her and this whole experience means a lot, but I guess the biggest obstacle for me was not understanding the perspective of age difference because I was 24 and she was 34. And that's nothing bad, it's real. That's a real thing and nothing bad to her."