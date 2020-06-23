Jessica Wang's Playful Amazon Collab is Perfect for Summer

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Summertime fun may look a little different this year, but that doesn't mean you can't celebrate the season in style. Luckily, influencer Jessica Wang and Amazon just launched The Drop, the ultimate summer collection designed to supplement your wardrobe with ideal seasonal staples to mix and match however you please!

"Amazon has such a wide variety of styles for all occasions and wardrobe preferences, so I always find myself shopping on the site for the whole family (especially for me as a Mom of two daughters)," Wang shares. "The partnership felt like a natural fit since I'm already such a loyal customer."

The Drop features five bold, feminine pieces with a focus on attainable luxury, as each piece is priced under $100. And Wang created it with sustainability in mind. "Sustainability has also become incredibly important to me (and of course the larger fashion industry)," she says. "So with The Drop's collections being made-on-demand and only produced when a customer purchases, it really resonated with me as something to be a part of."