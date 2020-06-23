Jessica Wang's Playful Amazon Collab is Perfect for Summer

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Summertime fun may look a little different this year, but that doesn't mean you can't celebrate the season in style. Luckily, influencer Jessica Wang and Amazon just launched The Drop, the ultimate summer collection designed to supplement your wardrobe with ideal seasonal staples to mix and match however you please!
"Amazon has such a wide variety of styles for all occasions and wardrobe preferences, so I always find myself shopping on the site for the whole family (especially for me as a Mom of two daughters)," Wang shares. "The partnership felt like a natural fit since I'm already such a loyal customer."
The Drop features five bold, feminine pieces with a focus on attainable luxury, as each piece is priced under $100. And Wang created it with sustainability in mind. "Sustainability has also become incredibly important to me (and of course the larger fashion industry)," she says. "So with The Drop's collections being made-on-demand and only produced when a customer purchases, it really resonated with me as something to be a part of."
Wang designed the collection with her followers in mind, even going so far as showcasing her patterns to her social media audience of over a million to get real-time feedback. Having worked with brands including Tom Ford, Ralph & Russo, Bulgari, Fendi and more, it was important to Wang to create a collection that represented her style and personality, while honoring her followers.
"The design process has been so exhilarating," Wang says of the experience. "I knew right away that I wanted to create a collection that was confident and bold, yet feminine, to easily elevate people's wardrobes with the perfect mix. I knew I wanted to include voluminous dresses and tops as a core feature, as I love the style and knew they would be a key trend that I wanted to tap into, as that's what I was really attracted to in the shows I attended this year."
The result is a collection that's playful, feminine and flirty, and can be worn a multitude of ways with things you already have in your closet. There's just one catch: it's only available for one day! Shop The Drop below and grab your faves before they're gone for good!
The Drop Women's Lavendula Ruched Long-Sleeve V-Neck Wrap Dress
Delightfully whimsical and super flattering, this wrap dress sports puffed shoulders and sheer sleeves, ensuring it's on-trend for any summertime event you may have (socially distant tea party, anyone?). Dress it up a little more with strappy sandals and your favorite accessories to make an even bigger fashionable impact.
The Drop Women's Cloud White Smocked Ruffle-Neck Top with Straps
This top is more like three tops in one, making it the perfect versatile staple for your closet, and capable of being dressed up or down. You can wear it off the shoulder, pull up the sleeves for a more classic blouse silhouette, or a little bit of both, by wearing the sleeves down with the straps up. Plus, it looks great with jeans, dress pants, shorts, or even a skirt.
The Drop Women's Lemon/White Polka-Dot One-Shoulder Layered Ruffle Sleeve Top
Talk about a showstopper. This one-shoulder blouse with a voluminous ruffle sleeve is just begging to be worn with a pair of white pants, and maybe a pair of huge hoop earrings. And in a lovely lemon yellow with a white patterned print, you'll look stunning and summery all at once.
The Drop Women's Lemon/White Polka-dot Tiered Ruffle Sleeve Ribbed Dress
But if you'd rather rock a dress, you can get that lovely yellow and white print look in this perfectly seasonal dress, with flutter sleeves and a figure-flattering column style. Jessica recommends you pair it with neutral heels and minimal accessories.
The Drop Women's Cloud White Crewneck Tiered Ruffle Sleeve Top
Need a blouse that works as a throw-on-and-go piece, whether you're going for a beach picnic or a fancy affair? This is definitely the top for you. It looks great with everything from jeans to dress pants, so you can even wear it to the office (when it's time to go back). Plus, it's easy, breezy and breathable, so you can wear it on the hottest of summer days.
