Rihanna, Beyoncé and More CFDA Winners Whose Iconic Style Is Worth Celebrating

While the CFDA Awards were postponed this year, it's always a good time to look back at the award show's most stylish winners.
By Kelsey Klemme Jun 23, 2020 4:00 PMTags
FashionRed CarpetAwardsBeyoncéLife/StyleLady GagaCelebritiesCFDA Awards

When we say some stars are winning the red carpet, we really do mean winning!

Normally in June, the Council of Fashion Designers of America would be holding their annual CFDAs Awards, where dozens of stars serve looks in haute couture and daring dresses that we can't get enough of.

While the the coronavirus pandemic put those plans on hold this year, that doesn't mean we still can't celebrate the event's best looks, and what better way to do so than by looking back at the award show's Fashion Icon winners?

Celebrities like Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Pharrell Williams, Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, Iman and more have been the deserving recipients of the honor, which the CFDA describes on their site as being, "Given to an individual whose style has made a significant impact on popular culture on an international stage."

Between J. Lo's unforgettable Versace dress, or one of Lady Gaga's many showstopping award show ensembles, all of the CFDA Icon winners have us always looking forward to whatever they're wearing on the red carpet.

read
All the Details on E!'s CFDA Awards: Ultimate Fashion Moments Special!

So, take a look below at the memorable Fashion Icon winners and some of their best looks.

Plus, tonight be sure to tune into E!'s special program CFDA Awards: Ultimate Fashion Moments at 11 p.m. to explore the fashion found in the show's storied history.

E! style correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi and celebrity stylist Brad Goreski will take a look at the past CFDAs award ceremonies, including reviewing best looks and discussing diversity in the fashion industry.

Evan Agostini/Getty Images
Sarah Jessica Parker (2004 Winner)

It's no surprise to see Sarah Jessica Parker on the list of style icons who have been recognized by the Council of Fashion Designers of America with the Fashion Icon Award.

After all, the actress is just as stylish as her fashionable Sex and the City character Carrie Bradshaw, and both she and her fictional counterpart step out in the best casual daytime outfits as well as jawdropping couture at special events.

Gotham/GC Images / Kevin Mazur/WireImage / Neilson Barnard/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Sarah Jessica Parker's Best Looks

No one does drama better than SJP, as seen in her oversized, bright pink Zac Posen dress with purposely mismatched shoes that she wore to the New York City Ballet Fall Fashion Gala in 2019.

She also brought it for the Met Gala's "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" theme in 2013, with a gown that perfectly mixed edginess and femininity. Parker is also always one to look out for during award season, too, as proved by her black Dolce & Gabbana gothic princess tea dress she donned at the 2018 Golden Globes.

Gregory Pace/FilmMagic
Kate Moss (2005 Winner)

Kate Moss' reign as a style icon started in the '90s, where the model's simple but chic slip dresses, black ensembles and more remain iconic to this day. From her off-duty style to her runway looks, we never could get enough of her fashion.

James Devaney/WireImage / Marc Piasecki/Getty Images / Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images
Kate Moss' Best Looks

It takes someone with true style to be able to remain iconic over multiple decades, and Kate Moss is just that, from her canary yellow dress she owned the night in back in 2002 to her perfectly chic ensembles in the past few years, such as her sleek, leopard dress and her tailored, chic black outfit sporting the leather trend at Paris Fashion Week in 2019.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Iman (2010 Winner)

Supermodel Iman is super fabulous, with her ability to pull off everything from print mixing to dramatic silhouettes. The wife of the late David Bowie is still an inspiration to anyone who is a fan of timeless fashion, which made her a no-brainer to win one of the CFDAs Fashion Icon awards.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for DVF / Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images / Marcus Ingram/Getty Images
Iman's Best Looks

Iman's daring looks are always a highlight of any red carpet, such as her green and black printed dress she rocked at the DVF Awards where she was honored by designer Diane von Furstenberg in 2020.

She also embraced (and owned) the oversized trend in an animal-print gown at the Annual WWD Honors and looked casual but chic in 2019 with a black and white printed dress that she wore to a private dinner in New Orleans the same year.

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage
Lady Gaga (2011 Winner)

Lady Gaga's style has evolved wildly in the decade that the star has ascended to superstardom, and whether you are a fan of her early days with the bright wigs and meat dresses to her more recent sophisticated but glamorous looks, everyone has one era of the singer's fashion they can identify with.

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic / Getty Images / David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock / Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Lady Gaga's Best Looks

Lady Gaga's 2010 Grammys debut made a huge splash, both for her music but also for her establishing herself from day one as a fashion icon with a cosmic, swirling dress that she paired with a stark yellow wig.

Over the years, we've also seen a more regal style from the star, between her chic, black Oscars dress to her lavender Golden Globes one above where the star also temporarily dyed her hair to match the frock's hue. But, Gaga still always loves to play with her rocker roots, such as at the 2017 Grammys with her two-piece biker-chic outfit that featured spiked accents.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Rihanna (2014 Winner)

No one does a daring look better than Rihanna, who is always at the forefront of fashion with outfits that instantly set trends, such as her groundbreaking sheer Adam Selman gown at the CFDAs in 2014.

The songstress' style doesn't just stay on the red carpet, either, as the star has her own fashion line FENTY, which has been praised for both it's innovative ensembles just as much as the inclusivity of all body types and races in its fashion shows.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic / Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images/ Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Rihanna's Best Looks

We had to include two of Rihanna's Met Gala outfits, since she is one of the stars who always impresses at the event, and who can forget her canary yellow gown that pooled behind her down the steps, or her ensemble for the gala's "Heavenly Bodies" theme, where she looked like pure royalty?

The Met Gala isn't the only place the singer shines, either. At the 2015 Grammy Awards, she turned heads in a bubblegum pink Giambattista Valli with plenty of tiered drama that we couldn't help but applaud.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Pharrell Williams (2015 Winner)

There have only been a few men who have won the CFDAs Fashion Icon Award—Johnny Depp is another recipient of the honor—but their fashion is still mighty, as 2015 winner Pharrell Williams always proves whenever he steps out on the red carpet or even just around town.

His streetwear looks are effortlessly cool, while his tailored suits at award shows like the Oscars always make our best dressed lists.

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images / Steve Granitz/WireImage / SplashNews.com
Pharrell Williams' Best Looks

As the owner of the streetwear brands Billionaire Boys Club and its Icecream label, he's the king of putting together a trying-but-not-trying-too-hard vibe, like his print camo jacket and graphic tee look or his oversized pink duster that perfectly plays with proportions.

We also love the attention to detail that the star puts into his red carpet looks, such as the subtle embellishments he combined with his 2017 Oscars suit.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Beyoncé (2016 Winner)

The queen is always well dressed and uses her fashion style to make a statement, too, such when she headlined Coachella in an embellished sweatshirt that paid homage to Black Greek organizations. From her movie premiere looks to the showstoppers she wears in her music videos, Beyoncé's fashion is always one we're watching.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images / Netflix
Beyoncé's Best Looks

Hear her roar! One of Queen B's best outfits was her Lion King premiere look, where the star's outfit shined as bright as the star.

Plus, Beyoncé is also one of the Met Gala's most anticipated guests every time, with her nude latex Givenchy gown stealing the show at the 2016 event.

We also loved seeing how important fashion was to Beychella! The singer met with costume designers to bring to life multiple looks that made a statement, such as her black Balmain outfit that nodded to the Egyptian queen Nefertiti, whose image was also emblazoned on the back of her cape.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Naomi Campbell (2018 Winner)

The iconic model's style is just as amazing off the runway as it is when she's taking the catwalk by storm, and it's no wonder that one of the judges of the Amazon style series Making the Cut was recognized by the CFDAs.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP / Matt Crossick/PA Wire / Jeff Spicer/Getty Images /
Naomi Campbell's Best Looks

Naomi Campbell is always making the cut on our best dressed lists for her perfect styling of glam, red carpet looks that accent her model physique to her off-duty style that we're always trying to copy.

The model's Met Gala outfit in 2019 was a spot-on ensemble for the event's campy theme, with her feathery boa and lace tights. She also rocked a men's inspired look at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in 2019 and wowed us at NYFW with a graffiti-print coat and matching stiletto boots.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Jennifer Lopez (2019 Winner)

Of course the woman who wore that unforgettable Versace dress in 2000 deserves to be on this list, as the always enviable Jennifer Lopez can literally pull off any look. Whether it's her sweet, chiffon gowns at award shows to slinky, sexy outfits that show off the former Fly Girls' figure, J. Lo proves on every occasion that if we were to raid a celebrity's closer, hers would be at the top of our list.

Scott Gries/ImageDirect /Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images / Steve Granitz/WireImage
Jennifer Lopez's Best Looks

Jenny from the block always knows how to make our jaws drop with her sartorial style.

Of course, there was that Versace dress she wore in 2000, and the star modeled a reimagining of the unforgettable garment in Versace's Spring 2020 show.

The actress also knows how to channel her inner Hollywood glam, rocking a shimmery gold number at the 2009 Golden Globes (a perfectly hued dress for the event's name) and also is another welcome guest at the Met Gala with her glamorous looks like the above from 2018 that prove the singer is the definition of glam.

