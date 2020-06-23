Watch Ne-Yo's Kids Adorably Crash His Interview With Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson had a few unexpected guests make adorable cameos during her interview with Ne-Yo on Tuesday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

The 38-year-old singer was in the middle of asking the 40-year-old artist if he missed his fellow World of Dance judges when the "Closer" star's kids cutely crashed the interview.

Ne-Yo, who is the proud father to Madilyn, 9; Mason, 8, Shaffer, 4 and Roman, 2, said his children are "thoroughly enjoying all the downtime with dad" amid social distancing.

"My condolences and my heart goes out to anybody that lost anybody to COVID in the whole situation," the three-time Grammy winner said. "But as far as the quarantine, I'm rarely at home anyway. I travel a whole lot and this was kind of an opportunity for me to kind of, like, reconnect with my kids."

Ne-Yo suggested this time has also brought him closer to his wife Crystal Smith. As fans will recall, he said the two were headed for a split earlier this year; however, it looks like things have changed.

"I don't know if you knew personally but, you know, before quarantine, you know, me and my wife were talking divorce," he said. "But the quarantine kind of allowed us the time to sit down and really kind of lock back into each other. We're good now. There's no divorce happening. Everything's good….It almost feels wrong to say this whole COVID-19 quarantine thing was kind of a blessing for me."