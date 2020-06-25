Where Are They Now: Pretty Wild Cast

This June, E! turns 30! To celebrate we're looking back at the most monumental moments in pop culture.
From Pretty Wild to pretty mild! That is a quick summary of Alexis Neiers and her family's journey since their E! reality series Pretty Wild aired 10 years ago, running for one season in 2010.
The show chronicled Alexis, her sister Gabby Neiers and close friend Tess Taylor attempting to make their way into the Hollywood scene, led by their mom, Andrea Arlington. But what was supposed to be a docu-series about the girls' rise to fame ended up becoming a completely different show after Alexis, then 18, was arrested during the first episode for her involvement in the "Bling Ring" robberies.
Back in mid-2008 and early 2009, Calabasas teens burglarized celebrity homes, including Orlando Bloom, Audrina Patridge, Paris Hilton, Lindsay Lohan, Ashley Tisdale and more, with Alexis ultimately sentenced to six months in jail in May 2010—although, she only served 30 days—, a two-year suspended sentence, three years of probation and was ordered to pay restitution to Bloom.
But before she went to jail, E!'s cameras documented her eccentric home life, infamous phone call to Vanity Fair's Nancy Jo Sales and all.
So what are the stars of Pretty Wild up to today after their time on reality TV? Find out...
Alexis Neiers
After serving her jail sentence for her involvement in the Hollywood burglaries, Alexis was arrested for a second time in December 2010 and ordered to spend a year in residential rehab for possession of black tar heroin as well as a fake I.D., with Alexis later revealing she struggled with drug addiction during her time filming.
"I had been on drugs pretty much consistently from around my middle school years until I got sober when I was 19," she told ET. Alexis has been sober since her stay in rehab and went on to co-found the Alo House Recovery, a treatment facility in California.
In 2019, the 29-year-old released her memoir, Recovering From Reality, which is also the name of her podcast.
In 2012, she married Evan Haines, and in April 2013, the couple—who met at Alcoholics Anonymous—welcomed their first child, a daughter named Harper Elisabeth Haines. They welcomed a second daughter, Dakota, in 2015.
Of course, Alexis delivered Pretty Wild's most iconic scene: calling Nancy Jo Sales, the writer of her Vanity Fair profile, extremely upset over the alleged inaccuracies in the article. "Nancy Jo, this is Alexis Neiers calling" has lived on despite the show's short-lived run.
10 years later, Alexis was still feuding with Sales, calling her out on social media.
And for the record, Alexis maintains she did not, in fact, wear Louboutins.
"Please see the police docs of what was taken from my home the day of the arrest," she wrote, alongside documents. "I never had louboutins."
In Sofia Coppola's film The Bling Ring, she is portrayed by Emma Watson.
Andrea Arlington
A huge believer in The Secret, the former Playboy model used the self-help book as her curriculum while home-schooling the trio of teen girls. In one notorious scene, she had the girls make vision boards, explaining, "We are going to make vision boards about people demonstrating good character, like Angelina Jolie." (Leslie Mann would later recreate the scene in Coppola's film.)
Andrea, now 55, would end up divorcing Jerry Dunn, her husband and Alexis and Gabby's stepfather who appeared on the show, and went on to become a certified life coach who specializes in family recovery and relationships. She also founded Families United For Recovery.
Andrea posted a photo of her with her three girls in November 2019, writing, "There is nothing better than feeling a sense of well-being and belonging after so many years of feeling polarized and ostracized in our relationships with each other."
She still believes in making vision boards.
Gabrielle Neiers
The youngest of the three girls, Gabbie was 15 when Pretty Wild filmed and while she didn't struggle with substance abuse issues, she said on her sister's podcast in 2019, "I wanted everyone to be my friend. I wanted everyone to love me because I didn't feel very loved."
Gabbie mostly retreated from the spotlight, getting married in the spring of 2018.
In March 2020, Andrea revealed Gabbie, now 25, was expecting her first child, writing on Instagram, "Super excited to share that Gabbie is having a boy and I am going to have my first grandson!"
Tess Taylor
Tess was 19 when she starred on Pretty Wild as Alexis and Gabby's "adoptive" sister, with Andrea taking her in due to family situation, and she was auditioning for Playboy.
In January 2012, Tess was arrested for felony drug possession, and entered rehab for heroine addiction the following month and has been sober since.
On an episode of Alexis' podcast Recovering From Reality, Tess revealed she struggled with heroin addiction while filming the show.
Tess, now 30, is a mother to River, her three-year-old daughter, and is in a relationship with the girl's father.
The former reality star and model has opted to stay out of the spotlight, but told Us Weekly in 2019, "I absolutely loved letting people know that deep, dark black hole recovery is possible. We are living proof."