Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes Reveal Their Relationship Status Amid Marriage Rumors

Are Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes married? That's the question all of Bachelor Nation wants the answer to.
Speculation surrounding the Bachelor in Paradise couple's relationship status started earlier this year, when fans on social media spotted Dean wearing a ring. Around the same time, Caelynn raised eyebrows for her response to a fan who told the couple to "get married," replying that they "already did."
Amid the speculation, a source told E! News that Dean and Caelynn were "not legally married." According to the insider earlier this year, the reality stars had some sort of "commitment ceremony" while they were traveling abroad and it "really brought their relationship to a new level."
The duo even had some of their friends questioning their relationship status, with a second source telling E! News in February, "Close friends of Caelynn and Dean still don't even know if they are legally married. Some think something special happened after Dean's ski accident." As fans might recall, Caelynn flew to be by Dean's side in late 2019 after a ski accident in Switzerland left him in the hospital.
So, have they made things official? Dean and Caelynn addressed marriage rumors on Monday night while talking to Chris Harrison on The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons - Ever!
After calling out Dean's ring, which he's wearing on his left hand, the Bachelor host asked, "Are you guys married?"
Taking a beat to respond, Dean told Chris, "Here's the thing, I don't think, in my opinion, I don't need the title of 'husband' to show the world that I'm committed to one person."
Dean explained that the ring symbolizes his commitment to Caelynn, adding that she also has a "fun little ring" that she wears.
"Which isn't like the traditional ring of marriage or engagement ring...but it's our way of telling the world or the people that we're around that we are committed to each other," Dean shared.
When Chris, who is an ordained minister, offered to officially pronounce them "husband and wife," Dean said he's at the top of their list if they ever decide to "get the government involved." The couple also agreed that Chris can't list them under his Bachelor "success stories."