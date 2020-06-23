TikTok Star Ondreaz Lopez Speaks Out After Being Accused of Sexual Assault

TikTok star Ondreaz Lopez has spoken out after being accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old in 2018.

On June 21, a Twitter user who identified themselves as Al accused the 23-year-old social media personality of sexually assaulting them during an incident that took place in Las Vegas, Nevada, where the age of consent is 16.

Al claimed that they and other members of the dance team Ondreaz was also on agreed to sleep over at his house prior to a dance competition that was set to take place the next day in Arizona. Al said that while sleeping in the same bed as Ondreaz, who was allegedly 21-years-old at the time, he "forced" them to touch his genitals. "He wouldn't let me pull away until I turned the other way around," they claimed

The Twitter user has since said that Ondreaz misgendered them in his response, tweeting, "...not only did he use my dead name but he kept on calling me the wrong pronouns. i go by Al, please do not address me by my dead name."

Ondreaz meanwhile, denied sexually assaulting Al. In a lengthy statement posted to Twitter the 23-year-old outlined his version of events.