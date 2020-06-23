Scott Disick Pokes Fun at Kourtney Kardashian Romance Rumors With Flirty Comment

Related : Why Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick Are Sparking Dating Rumors

Looks like Scott Disick is playing into the lingering romance rumors between him and the mother of his four children, Kourtney Kardashian.

As fans may recall, earlier this month, fans began speculating about one of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's Instagram posts. Kourtney posted a photo to her social media account where she's seen holding a baby lamb on a farm but that's not what caught fans' attention—the reality TV star was rocking baggy blue jeans a red, white and blue flannel shirt.

According to a fan page, Kourtney appeared to be wearing the exact one previously worn by her ex Scott.

Now, it looks like Scott might have read up on those speculations.

On Monday afternoon, the KUWTK shared two photos of herself in Wyoming wearing white knee-high boots and a yellow, light blue and white flannel shirt.

Then like clockwork, a fan page noticed that Scott left a comment on her Instagram post. "Cute shirt," Scott wrote.