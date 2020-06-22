Charlize Theron Sounds Off on Sean Penn Engagement Rumors

Related : Charlize Theron Wins Best Date Award at 2020 Oscars

Setting the record straight.

On today's The Howard Stern Show, Charlize Theron slammed rumors that she almost married actor and director Sean Penn during their courtship. Not only did the Atomic Blonde actress categorize any engagement rumors as "such bulls--t," but she also noted they dated "barely a year."

This remark came about after Howard Stern asked for an update on her personal life and suggested that she "almost got married to Sean."

In order to clear the air, the Mad Max: Fury Road actress stated, "What? That's not true. No. I did not 'almost get married to Sean.' That's such bulls--t. We dated. That was literally all we did."

As E! readers surely know, news of Penn and Theron's split broke in June 2015, after about a year and a half together.

"We dated and then we didn't date," Theron continued. "It was a relationship, for sure. We were definitely exclusive, but it was for barely a year. We never moved in or…like, no, I wasn't gonna marry him. It was nothing like that."